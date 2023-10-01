Pakistan condemns 'dastardly terrorist attack' in Turkiye

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in Ankara and expressed solidarity with Turkiye.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack in Ankara today. We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in the fight against the scourge of terrorism. I have no doubt that under the dynamic leadership of my brother (President Recep Tayyip Erdogan), the resolute Turkish nation will emerge ever stronger from this challenge,” PM Kakar wrote on his X handle.



Separately, in a press release shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister extended sympathies of the Pakistani nation to the people of brotherly country Turkiye. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

According to Turkiye’s government officials on Sunday, two terrorists carried out an attack in front of the Interior Ministry building in Ankara. One died in the explosion, and the other was neutralised.