“We choose death over slavery, honor over shame.”

–Yigael Yadin

The Siege of Masada was a significant event during the First Jewish-Roman War. Located atop a hill in the Judaean Desert, a group of Jewish rebels known as the Sicarii held the fortress of Masada against the Roman army for several months. When defeat seemed inevitable, the Jewish defenders, numbering nearly 1,000, chose mass suicide rather than surrender. The Siege of Masada has become a symbol of Jewish resilience and defiance against oppression. It represents the determination to uphold their way of life and freedom in the face of overwhelming odds.