Sunday, October 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
October 01, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“We choose death over slavery, honor over shame.”
–Yigael Yadin

The Siege of Masada was a significant event during the First Jewish-Roman War. Located atop a hill in the Judaean Desert, a group of Jewish rebels known as the Sicarii held the fortress of Masada against the Roman army for several months. When defeat seemed inevitable, the Jewish defenders, numbering nearly 1,000, chose mass suicide rather than surrender. The Siege of Masada has become a symbol of Jewish resilience and defiance against oppression. It represents the determination to uphold their way of life and freedom in the face of overwhelming odds.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023