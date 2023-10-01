PM performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

MAKK AH AL-MUKARR AMAH - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul- Haq Kakar has performed Umrah here and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The prime minister also prayed for harmony among the Muslim Ummah. As a special gesture of respect for Pakistan and the prime minister, the door of Kaaba was opened and the prime minister got the honour of praying inside the holiest place. Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has departed Pakistan after concluding his 3-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Badr bin Sultan, Ambassador of Pakistan and senior officials of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah were present at the airport to see off the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.