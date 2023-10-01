PTI lawyer booked for assaulting PML-N Senator on TV Show

IS LAMABAD - Islamabad Police Saturday booked advocate Sher Afzal Marwat, who represents Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in some of the criminal proceedings going on against him, for physically assaulting the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senator Afnanullah Khan as he questioned the latter’s ‘Black Belt’ narrative.

In a shocking turn of events, a physical altercation broke out between the PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan and Advocate Marwat during a live television broadcast a few days back, leaving viewers and the media community in dismay.

The scuffle, captured in the viral video clip shows the two guests, Senator Afnanullah Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat, engaging in a heated argument before grappling each other. According to a spokesperson of Islamabad Police, a case has been registered under sections 506 and 352 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Abpara police station following Senator Afnan’s complaint.

In his application to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SS P) Islamabad, the Senator alleged that Marwat had assaulted him, slapping him three times during the altercation. The senator claimed he had to seek medical treatment for injuries to his face and head as he fell unconscious during the altercation. In his earlier posts on social media, the senator had claimed of having severely beaten the lawyer during the scuffle. Supporters of both the PML-N and PTI immediately took to social media, attempting to claim ‘victory’ for their respective representatives in the punch-up as much part of the physical altercation remained uncovered by the cameras.

Both Senator Afnan and advocate Marwat took to social media to present their story of the incident. “While I firmly believe in non-violence, I am a dedicated soldier of Nawaz Sharif. The lesson that Marwat received is a critical reminder for all members of PTI, particularly Imran Khan. They won’t be able to show their faces and they would have to wear tinted glasses [to hide scars],” Senator Afnan Khan stated in a tweet.

In response, Marwat accused the TV host of spreading misinformation regarding the incident. He refuted the senator’s claims of having upper hand in the scuffle, stating Afnanullah Khan had fled the studio and sought refuge in a nearby room.

Following the registration of the case against him, Marwat questioned the senator Khan’s narrative also promoted by certain media personalities, and called for clarification on the “Black Belt” narrative by Senator Afnan. The PTI lawyer put a question to some senior anchors to clarify their position on the narrative of ‘Black Belt’ Afnan. Senator Afnan has completely denied in his complaint as you all claimed in your various V-Logs that the winner was a ‘black belt’, he said. This black belt narrative has seriously damaged public confidence in your professional integrity. Do you all have something to say about this, Marwat wrote on his official X handle.