Sunday, October 01, 2023
Punjab reports over 10,000 new cases of pink eye infection

Our Staff Reporter
October 01, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Primary and Secondary Health department of Punjab reported a severe outbreak of pink eye infection with a staggering 10,269 new cases in the past 24 hours. According to a spokesperson, a total of 394,795 reported cases of eye infections spread across 36 districts within Punjab. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has advised that conjunctivitis typically resolves on its own within 8 to 10 days. To reduce the risk of infection and aid in recovery, it is strongly recommended to maintain proper eye hygiene, including regular washing with clean water, protection from intense sunlight, and shielding from dust and dirt.

