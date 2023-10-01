Railways strongly denies allegations of bogie theft

LAHORE - In response to recent reports circulating in certain media outlets regarding the alleged theft of railway bogies, Pakistan Railways (PR) has vehemently denied the claims. A spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday that the news item broadcasted by some news channels was baseless, and declared that no bogie had been stolen.

The spokesperson clarified that in 2017, a tender for 542 bogies was issued, and 521 bogies were successfully delivered to the respective bidders. However, the remaining 21 wagons had their wagon numbers removed and were placed in the yard as per standard procedures. Expressing concerns over the sale of wagons without identification numbers, the spokesperson emphasized the necessity of an audit before such transactions could take place. This, the PR spokesperson explained, is the primary reason why these wagons were not put up for sale.

It was later revealed that due to an increase in scrap rates, the bidder insisted on receiving only the bogies. In response, PR refunded the money for these bogies to the bidder, further dispelling any accusations of illegal activities.

The spokesperson confirmed that these bogies are currently present in the yard and can be made available for inspection by the media or any interested parties.

Importantly, the PR spokesperson stressed that no individuals were implicated or suspended in connection with this matter, underscoring the commitment to transparency and adherence to established procedures within Pakistan Railways.