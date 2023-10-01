Sunday, October 01, 2023
SCCI urges govt to take steps for promotion of furniture industry

Our Staff Reporter
October 01, 2023
Peshawar  -  The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President Ijaz Afridi Saturday urged the government to take pragmatic steps for the promotion of the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and address the issues faced by businesspeople in this sector.

Ijaz Afridi said that the furniture industry has played a pivotal role in economic development and enhancing the country’s exports, which should be elevated to an optimal level. He was speaking as the chief guest at an inauguration ceremony of the ‘International Furniture and Craft Expo in Peshawar,’ where various Pakistani and international furniture stalls were set up.

While praising the organizers for holding an international furniture exhibition in Peshawar, Mr Afridi said that such an initiative is vital to boost investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially to revive the country’s ailing economy. He stated that a huge potential exists to make investments in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the creation of maximum opportunities for its promotion and investment.

The SCCI chief further expressed that the business community in KP has been facing various difficulties due to the current economic turmoil and other administrative issues. Therefore, he urged the government to take serious steps to resolve the issues faced by the business community associated with the furniture industry.

