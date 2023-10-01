Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis qualifiers held

LAHORE -The qualifying round of the Sheikhoo Steel Paki­stan Open Tennis Championship 2023 was held here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Saturday. The week-long cham­pionship is being organized under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association. The events of the championship include men’s singles & doubles, la­dies singles & doubles, juniors boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-10 singles, boys/girls U-8, boys/girls U-6, seniors 45 plus doubles, seniors 55 plus doubles, seniors 65 plus doubles.

The main draw matches will start from Sunday (October 1) at 10:00 am where the top ranked play­ers will be seen in action. The opening ceremony of this prestigious event will take place today (Sunday) at 4:00 pm. All the finals will be played on October 6 at 2:30 pm. In the men’s singles main draw qualifying matches, Baqir Ali beat Bilal Farooq 7-5, Waleed Hu­mayun beat SaifUllah 6-1, M Hamza Asim beat Hamza Jawad 6-1, M Salaar beat SulemanJunaid 6-2, Yasir Khan beat Shahrukh Naveed 6-0, Waqas Malik beat Kashan Tariq 6-0, Sikandar Hayat beat Kamran Khan 6-1, Hamza Roman beat Ahmad Kamil 4-0 (Rtd).