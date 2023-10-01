Sindh, Punjab Govts agree to start simultaneous operations against dacoits

Sindh and Punjab governments have agreed to start simultaneous operations against dacoits in the riverine areas of both provinces, to block their exit points.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar and Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Karachi.

During the meeting, the Sindh Chief Minister informed that Sindh government has already started operation in the katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

He said it would be further intensified with the participation of Pakistan Army and Rangers.

The Punjab Chief Minister said it is time to launch a vigorous operation against the dacoits to eliminate them for good.