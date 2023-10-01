Sunday, October 01, 2023
Solangi reiterates govt's commitment to root out terrorism

Agencies
October 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has reiterated the government and state’s commitment to root out terrorism from the country. He expressed the commitment while strongly condemning the blast that took place near a 12th Rabiul Awwal procession in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

“The very fact that the terrorists chose to target the celebration of the birth of the prophet ( PBUH) and the Friday prayer, martyring dozens of innocent Muslims, proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the beasts causing this carnage have nothing to do with any religion, ideology and morality,” he said in a post on the X (formerly Twitter). “Pakistani state shall crush these bloodletting beasts with the full force and the might of the people of Pakistan. I have no doubt about that,” he added.

