Tehsildars, Patwaris urged to ensure attendance for facilitating people in Kohlu

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Naqibullah Kakar on Satur­day urged all Tehsildars and Patwaris that they should ensure their presence at their places of posting in order to provide facilities to people in the area. He expressed these views while chairing a monthly meeting of Finance Department’s staff and Assistant Commissioners for rev­enue cases and other land matters. The meeting was at­tended by Assistant Commissioner Kohlu Jahanzeb Noor Shahwani, Assistant Commissioner Mavind Abdul Samad Lehri, Assistant Commissioner Kahan Khusro Dalavi, Tehsildar Kahan, Maundodera Shahnawaz Marri, Deputy Tehsildar Kohlu Jalal Marri and other Finance Depart­ment staff. In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on the revenue matters of all tehsils and sub-tehsils and informed about the problems. While speaking, the Deputy Commissioner said that all Tehsildars and Patwaris should ensure their presence at their places of posting. If we show improvement in Pat­wari performance, it will lead to our recognition, he said. He hoped that officers would use all their abilities to pro­vide relief to people, all officers and employees should improve their performance and leave no stone unturned in the payment of government dues. The Deputy Commis­sioner said that illegality would not be tolerated under any circumstances and the office affairs and records should be arranged and ensure accuracy of official records and also review the natural calamities and damages around you. He said that the process of death should be completed after checking so that no situation could occur and action would be taken against those involved in occupying government land without discrimination. It is your responsibility to ensure the protection of government land in other areas including the city, he said.