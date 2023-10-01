Trials of Karachi basketball team on Oct 2 and 3 

LAHORE - The National Men’s Basketball Championship sponsored by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) and organized by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) will be held from October 21 to 25 at Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad. The trials of Karachi basketball team participating in the championship will be held on October 2 and 3 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh from 7 pm to 10 pm. KBBA president Ghulam Muhammad Khan has directed the players that they should report to the team coach Zahid Malik, while the selection committee for the trials consists of International M Yaqoob Chairman, Ashraf Yahya, Fawad Ali Khan as members. The team will leave here for Islamabad via train on Oct 19. The players have been instructed to bring a copy of their National Identity Card with them.