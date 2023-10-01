Sunday, October 01, 2023
Trials of Karachi basketball team on Oct 2 and 3 

STAFF REPORT
October 01, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The National Men’s Basketball Championship sponsored by Pakistan Basketball Federa­tion (PBBF) and organized by Federal Basketball Associa­tion (FBBA) will be held from October 21 to 25 at Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad. The trials of Karachi basket­ball team participating in the championship will be held on October 2 and 3 at the Inter­national Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court, Arambagh from 7 pm to 10 pm. KBBA presi­dent Ghulam Muhammad Khan has directed the play­ers that they should report to the team coach Zahid Malik, while the selection committee for the trials consists of Inter­national M Yaqoob Chairman, Ashraf Yahya, Fawad Ali Khan as members. The team will leave here for Islamabad via train on Oct 19. The players have been instructed to bring a copy of their National Iden­tity Card with them.

