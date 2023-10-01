Sunday, October 01, 2023
UK Secretary of State condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

Agencies
October 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday received a telephone call from Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly. The UK foreign secretary condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu and condoled the loss of innocent lives, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured. The prime minister thanked Secretary Cleverly and the United Kingdom for their expression of solidarity and reiterated his government’s firm resolve to bring those responsible to justice and wipe out the menace of terrorism.

