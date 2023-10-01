US, UK and China top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during July-August

ISLAMABAD-The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first two months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the US during July-August 2023 were recorded at $934.666 million against the exports of $1122.883 million during July-August 2022, showing a decline of 16.76 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $351.135 million against the exports of $338.304 million last year, showing an increase of 3.79 percent.

China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $350.297 million during the months under review against the exports of $333.077 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $295.565 million against $244.889 million last year, showing an increase of 20.69 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $253.155 million against $303.754 million last year, data said. During the months under review, the exports to Holland were recorded at $226.624 million against $259.448 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $195.539 million against $197.279 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $242.2023 million against the exports of $211.454 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $88.393 million against $81.795 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $98.589 million against $143.757 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $91.043 million against $96.921 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $96.515 million against $134.864 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $95.174 million during the current year compared to $75.154 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $61.354 million against $62.972 million.