Why Pakistan’s future looks bright

India, on August 23, achieved a soft landing on the moon, while Pakistan, on the other hand, sits on the sand. Although Pakistan faces formidable challenges today, its journey towards a brighter future is underway. As the sun rises on the horizon of possibilities, Pakistan’s future holds promises of transformation and progress. With its strategic location, participation in international projects, youth population, tourist blessings, and rich cultural history, the nation stands poised to navigate its challenges and carve a brighter path ahead.
Respectively, Pakistan’s strategic positioning at the crossroads of key trade routes can be leveraged to foster economic ties, enhance regional stability, and attract investments. By capitalising on its location, Pakistan can play a pivotal role in shaping its own prosperous and influential future. Moreover, Pakistan’s active participation in global initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and barter trade offers it the opportunity to enhance connectivity, trade, and economic development. Collaborating on these projects can stimulate investment, infrastructure growth, and regional partnerships, contributing to a brighter future for the nation. Furthermore, the youth population in Pakistan presents immense potential to drive the country’s socio-economic progress and development. In addition to these instruments, Pakistan’s abundant tourist attractions and deep cultural heritage hold the potential to illuminate its promising future.
However, there are possible lethal and catastrophic factors that could create stumbling blocks on the way to Pakistan’s envisioned headway, such as political instability, the proliferation of terrorism, military intervention, a dearth of democratic culture, a paucity of enlightenment in youth, and external pressures that might also hinder the nation’s advancement.
To address the bottlenecks, Pakistan needs to strengthen its political institutions, security measures, technological innovations, and research and educational institutions, paving the way for a brighter future. Pakistan, in short, confronts significant obstacles, yet its path towards a more promising tomorrow is in progress.
WAHAB ABBASI,
Islamabad.