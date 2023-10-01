Why Pakistan’s future looks bright

India, on August 23, achieved a soft landing on the moon, while Pakistan, on the other hand, sits on the sand. Although Pakistan faces formidable challenges today, its journey towards a brighter fu­ture is underway. As the sun ris­es on the horizon of possibilities, Pakistan’s future holds promises of transformation and progress. With its strategic location, partic­ipation in international projects, youth population, tourist bless­ings, and rich cultural history, the nation stands poised to navigate its challenges and carve a bright­er path ahead.

Respectively, Pakistan’s strate­gic positioning at the crossroads of key trade routes can be lever­aged to foster economic ties, en­hance regional stability, and at­tract investments. By capitalising on its location, Pakistan can play a pivotal role in shaping its own prosperous and influential future. Moreover, Pakistan’s active par­ticipation in global initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the China-Pakistan Economic Cor­ridor (CPEC), the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and barter trade offers it the op­portunity to enhance connectiv­ity, trade, and economic devel­opment. Collaborating on these projects can stimulate investment, infrastructure growth, and region­al partnerships, contributing to a brighter future for the nation. Fur­thermore, the youth population in Pakistan presents immense po­tential to drive the country’s so­cio-economic progress and de­velopment. In addition to these instruments, Pakistan’s abundant tourist attractions and deep cul­tural heritage hold the potential to illuminate its promising future.

However, there are possible le­thal and catastrophic factors that could create stumbling blocks on the way to Pakistan’s envisioned headway, such as political instabil­ity, the proliferation of terrorism, military intervention, a dearth of democratic culture, a paucity of enlightenment in youth, and exter­nal pressures that might also hin­der the nation’s advancement.

To address the bottlenecks, Pak­istan needs to strengthen its po­litical institutions, security mea­sures, technological innovations, and research and educational in­stitutions, paving the way for a brighter future. Pakistan, in short, confronts significant obstacles, yet its path towards a more promising tomorrow is in progress.

WAHAB ABBASI,

Islamabad.