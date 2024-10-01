1.37m viewers watch PM Shehbaz’s live address at UNGA

ISLAMABAD - A total of 1.37 million viewers glued to the UN official YouTube channel to watch Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent address at the 79th Session of the United Na­tions General Assembly (UNGA 79) which ranked top among the world leaders’ speeches streamed live across the globe.

According to the data shared by Center for Public Opinion Research, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ad­dress was among the most watched events at the global stage and the number of viewers even surpassed those who watched the speeches of different world leaders.

The prime minister became the most prominent world leader at­tracting a large number of viewers.

The world leaders’ addresses were streamed live on the UN of­ficial YouTube channel where­as on Al Jazeera’s Tiktok account, the prime minister’s address was watched live by a total of 1.6 mil­lion viewers.