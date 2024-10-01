41,615 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza

GAZA/ JERUSALEM - As Israel expands its war on multiple fronts in the region, strikes in Gaza have shown little sign of abating. Israeli attacks in Gaza have martyred at least 20 Palestinians and injured another 108 peo­ple in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health there. In total, at least 41,615 Palestin­ians have been martyred and another 96,359 peo­ple wounded, the ministry reported on Monday.

The ministry said a number of victims are still under debris and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them. At least 10,000 people are missing and believed to be entombed under rubble in Gaza, according to the Government Media Office there.

Nearly a year of devastating war has left Ga­za’s 2.4 million people enduring a humanitari­an tragedy, with children in the besieged territo­ry the most vulnerable, a UNICEF official told AFP in an interview. Jonathan Crickx, the UN agency’s spokesman for the Palestinian territories, has re­turned this month from a week-long mission to Gaza, still heavily impacted even as Israel shifts its military focus to Lebanon. He talked to AFP about the plight of Gaza’s children, who have not had a single day of education since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7. “You see children who are not allowed to have the life of normal children, no education, no play, no joy,” Crickx said. “The faces of these children are... so sad.”

Most children he saw in the war-battered Pales­tinian territory were helping their family as they no longer had classes to attend. “So, you see a lot of children carrying these dirty yellow plastic jer­rycans” with up to 25 litres of water, he said. “I’ve seen children pushing these jerrycans with a bro­ken wheelchair, trying to bring water, which is one of the major issues... in the Gaza Strip.”