44 police officials including 6 DSPs get notices for using TikTok

Mohmand - Notices were issued to 44 police officials for using TikTok and other social media platforms. Among these, 6 DSPs, 6 ASIs, 8 SIs, and 4 other officials have registered accounts on various social media apps, which are also to be closed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Osama Amin Cheema stated that 44 police personnel are active on TikTok and other social media apps, which is disrupting their professional duties. He further noted that the use of social media by police personnel is a violation of the Media Policy 2021.

The DPO emphasised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has imposed a complete ban on the use of social media apps by police personnel, and a formal notification has been issued in this regard. The DPO urged police personnel to focus on their duties and enhance public service in the tribal district to help alleviate public problems and difficulties.

“We must focus on policing to minimise crime throughout the district, while also striving for peace and order to prevent untoward incidents,” said Osama Cheema.

The DPO also indicated that the concerned DSPs and other responsible officials should prioritise public service by closing their social media accounts and monitoring the duties of the police force, as they have an important responsibility in the current law and order situation.

On the same day, 11 transformers were stolen from different areas within the limits of the Ghalanai Police Station, resulting in power supply disruptions to various areas of Halimzai tehsil, local residents reported.

An organised gang of thieves removed 100 KV, 50 KV, and 25 KV transformers at night in Main Mandi Bazaar, Yousaf Khel, Shati Kor, Kassi Baro Khel, and Sultan Khel neighbourhoods, collecting the coils and leaving residents without power. Additionally, 50 KV transformers, UPS units, batteries, and solar panels were stolen from mosques and homes, with unidentified thieves taking the coils and oil as well.

It is noteworthy that 8 transformers had already been stolen in the last two years within the limits of the Larako Police Station.

The local community urged District Police Officer Mohmand to address the rising theft cases and apprehend the gang of thieves responsible for the theft of electricity transformers in the area.