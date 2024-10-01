Tuesday, October 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AFC Futsal level-I coaching course kicks off at Football House

AFC Futsal level-I coaching course kicks off at Football House
Web Sports Desk
5:30 PM | October 01, 2024
Sports

The AFC Futsal Level-I Coaching Course commenced on Monday at the FIFA Football House in Lahore where 16 participants have been shortlisted. The course will run until October 5, 2024.

According to the press release issued by PFF, The participants are being trained under the guidance of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Elite Futsal Instructor, Nasser Saleh, renowned for his work as the former head coach of the Iranian national futsal team.

He is being assisted by Muhammad Raza Fazli, the Head of Futsal at the Pakistan Football Federation.

On the first day, Nasser Saleh shared his extensive experience in futsal coaching and provided training on essential tactics and skills. “This is my second time in Pakistan for the Futsal Level-I Course. I hope the participants will learn and gain a lot of knowledge about futsal that will help them in their future endeavors," Nasser Saleh remarked.

Roundtrip tickets mandatory for passengers traveling on visit visas

The AFC Futsal Level-I Course is part of PFF’s ongoing effort to develop the skills of coaches and improve the overall quality of futsal in Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024