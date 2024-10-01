AFC Futsal level-I coaching course kicks off at Football House

The Level-I commenced on Monday at the FIFA in Lahore where 16 participants have been shortlisted. The course will run until October 5, 2024.

According to the press release issued by PFF, The participants are being trained under the guidance of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Elite Futsal Instructor, Nasser Saleh, renowned for his work as the former head coach of the Iranian national futsal team.

He is being assisted by Muhammad Raza Fazli, the Head of Futsal at the Pakistan Football Federation.

On the first day, Nasser Saleh shared his extensive experience in futsal coaching and provided training on essential tactics and skills. “This is my second time in Pakistan for the Futsal Level-I Course. I hope the participants will learn and gain a lot of knowledge about futsal that will help them in their future endeavors," Nasser Saleh remarked.

The Level-I Course is part of PFF’s ongoing effort to develop the skills of coaches and improve the overall quality of futsal in Pakistan.