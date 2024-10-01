Tuesday, October 01, 2024
AIOU committed to promote cultural integration, says VC

Monitoring Report
October 01, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is committed to promoting intellectual foundations and cultural integration through translation, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood during a seminar celebrating International Translation Day.  

Dr. Mahmood highlighted the university’s focus on languages, with centers for Russian, Chinese, and Turkish already established, and a Japanese Language Center set to open soon. He also praised the Center for Languages and Translation Studies for organizing the event.  

Speakers, including Professor Dr. Alia Sohail, Brigadier Waseem Ahmed, and Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed, emphasized the vital role of translators in bridging cultures and spreading knowledge. Dr. Qibla Ayaz noted the long intellectual effort involved in translation, describing translators as crucial contributors to academic fields.  

The seminar, part of the university’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

