ANF seizes 45kg drugs, arrests eight

Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.2 million and arrested eight suspects during eight operations conducted across the country, a spokesman from ANF Headquarters reported on Monday.

In one operation near a university on Raiwind Road, Lahore, 450 grams of hashish and 20 grams of intoxicating tablets were seized, with one suspect arrested. Another operation near a university in Johar Town, Lahore, resulted in the recovery of 130 grams of ice and 40 grams of intoxicating tablets.

In Islamabad, 120 grams of hashish were found in the possession of a suspect arrested near Kakpul, who confessed to selling drugs to students. Additionally, 4.8 kg of hashish and 1.2 kg of opium were recovered from a vehicle near M-1 Toll Plaza, Islamabad, with one suspect arrested.

Further operations in Hyderabad resulted in the recovery of 400 grams of hashish near a university, and 350 grams of hashish from a drug dealer near a hospital. Both suspects confessed to supplying drugs to students.

In Islamabad’s Sector F-10, 1.3 kg of hashish and 200 grams of ice were seized from a suspect, who also admitted to selling drugs in educational institutions.

In another operation at M-1 Toll Plaza, Islamabad, 28.8 kg of hashish and 7.2 kg of opium were recovered from one individual. The spokesman emphasized that strict legal action is being taken against those endangering the youth, and suspicious individuals around educational institutions are being closely monitored.

All suspects are facing charges under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations are underway.