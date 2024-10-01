Anti-India Sentiment Rising in Bangladesh

Over the past decade, there has been a noticeable shift in the political and social mindset of Bangladesh’s youth. What was once a close and collaborative re­lationship between Bangla­desh and India has gradual­ly evolved into one marked by skepticism, dissatis­faction, and, at times, out­right hostility. Anti-India sentiment has surged among younger generations, fueled by several factors, including historical grievances, contemporary politics, and the growing influence of religious and nationalistic ideologies.

India played a crucial role in Bangla­desh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971. Its support, both militarily and diplomatically, was instrumental in the success of the Liberation War, which ended with the formation of an inde­pendent Bangladesh. In the years im­mediately following independence, the relationship between the two coun­tries was generally positive. Shared cultural ties, linguistic affinities, and common geopolitical interests helped solidify this partnership.

However, over time, this relationship has been marked by periods of strain. Issues such as water-sharing disputes, trade imbalances, border security con­cerns, and accusations of India’s med­dling in Bangladesh’s domestic politics have fostered a sense of unease. Many in Bangladesh feel that while their country benefited greatly from Indi­an support during its liberation, India has not always been a fair and equal partner in subsequent years. This sen­timent has, in particular, grown stron­ger among the younger generation, who did not witness the Liberation War and are more influenced by cur­rent political realities than by the his­torical ties between the two nations.

For the last 15 years, the Awami League government, under the leader­ship of Sheikh Hasina, has positioned India as a (so-called) reliable ally. The party’s official stance has often praised India as a good neighbor, emphasizing economic cooperation, security col­laboration, and regional stability. In­dia has played a key role in supporting Hasina’s administration, both diplo­matically and politically, especially in its efforts to suppress dissidents and maintain stability for her government.

Despite this narrative, there has been growing discontent within Bangladesh regarding the nature of the India-Ban­gladesh relationship. Many Bangla­deshis, especially the youth, believe that the benefits of this alliance have dispro­portionately favored India. Trade defi­cits, unresolved water disputes like the Teesta River issue, routine border kill­ings by the Indian security force, tran­sit facilities, and a perception that India interferes in Bangladesh’s domestic af­fairs have fueled this disillusionment.

For instance, the construction of dams and barrages on rivers shared between India and Bangladesh has had devastating impacts on the agri­cultural economy and ecology of Ban­gladesh. Many youths feel that the Awami League government has failed to protect Bangladesh’s national in­terests in these negotiations, leading to a growing perception that the rul­ing party is overly reliant on and sub­servient to India.

Furthermore, the perception that In­dia has played a role in propping up the Awami League government through its influence over elections and internal politics has alienated many young Ban­gladeshis. This sentiment has been ex­acerbated by India’s close relationship with the West and its growing stat­ure as a regional hegemon, which con­trasts sharply with Bangladesh’s more modest global standing.

While historical animosities between Bangladesh and Pakistan run deep due to the atrocities of the 1971 Liberation War, a curious shift has occurred in re­cent years. Pakistan, once viewed with hostility, especially by the pre-71 gen­eration, has seen a resurgence in its ap­peal among the post-71 Bangladeshi youth. This newfound affinity for Paki­stan can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, Pakistan’s growing engagement with the Muslim world, particularly in terms of its diplomatic and military re­lations with major Islamic countries, resonates with Bangladesh’s increas­ingly religious youth. Secondly, Paki­stan’s resistance to Indian influence on the global stage is viewed positively by those in Bangladesh who perceive In­dia as an overbearing neighbor.

The influence of social media cannot be overlooked either. The Pakistani media and its entertainment indus­try have also found a following among young Bangladeshis, creating a sub­tle yet significant shift in perceptions. Many youths, disillusioned with what they perceive as Bangladesh’s unequal relationship with India, see Pakistan as a counterweight to India’s influence in the region. The rise of Islamic forc­es in Bangladesh is another key factor contributing to the growing anti-India sentiment. In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed a significant increase in the influence of Islamist political parties and religious groups. These groups, often critical of India’s treat­ment of its Muslim population, partic­ularly in Kashmir and the northeast­ern states, have positioned themselves as defenders of Muslim identity both at home and abroad. Islamist politi­cal groups like Jamaat-e-Islami, Isla­mi Andolon Bangladesh, etc and Is­lamic Movement groups like Hefazat Islam, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis,etc have historically opposed close rela­tions with India, viewing it as a Hin­du-majority nation that undermines Muslim interests. As these groups gain more traction among the youth, their anti-India rhetoric has found a recep­tive audience. In particular, the rise of conservative Islam in Bangladesh has deepened the divide between the sec­ular and religious factions of society, with the latter increasingly adopting a more critical stance toward India.

Moreover, events like the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the Citizen­ship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India have further fueled these sen­timents. Furthermore, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s lead­ers are always spreading hate rheto­ric against Bangladeshi Muslims. Many young Bangladeshis view these actions as part of a broader agenda of margin­alizing Muslims in the Indian subcon­tinent, and this has resonated deeply within Bangladesh’s Islamic landscape.

The growing anti-India sentiment among Bangladeshi youths represents a significant turning point in the coun­try’s political and social landscape. As historical ties with India weaken and disillusionment with the current government’s policies deepen, many youths are turning to alternative ideolo­gies, including Islamic nationalism and even a renewed interest in Pakistan.

This shift has profound implications not only for Bangladesh but for the entire South Asian region. India must recalibrate its approach to Bangla­desh, recognizing that a generation disillusioned with its policies could lead to a weakening of diplomatic ties and the emergence of a more adver­sarial relationship in the future.

M A Hossain

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com