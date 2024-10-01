Balochistan Attacked

The violence in Balochistan a few weeks ago, which claimed dozens of lives and targeted government installations across the province, now appears to have faded into mem­ory. Before these attacks, there was extensive debate about the military operation Azm-e-Istekham and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s opposition to the plan, dominating discussions in both parliament and the media. In the aftermath of such a significant attack, one would have expected these discussions to intensify, with the government and its agencies recognising the need to act swiftly to prevent future incidents.

However, after an initial outpouring of outrage and calls for ur­gent change, we seem to have reverted to the status quo. The Balo­chistan attack is already forgotten, and there is no sustained dia­logue on preventing similar occurrences in the future. Neither a military operation nor any substantial political response has ma­terialised. The urgency that the situation demands is conspicuous­ly absent, and the consequences of this inaction are now evident.

In Balochistan, 20 labourers were abducted by armed men in Musakhail, where the gunmen opened fire on a labour camp working for a gas company and set fire to eight bulldozers and other equipment. This was not an isolated incident. Just hours earlier, seven labourers were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Panjgur district.

In response to these attacks, both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have issued statements of sorrow and vague commitments to resolve the issue. Yet, neither has provided specific plans or conveyed the urgency one would expect from leaders in the face of such alarming developments.

It seems this insurgency will continue to simmer on the back burner for some time, with Pakistan either unwilling or unable to confront it as things stand. This needs to change, otherwise Pakistan will lose its largest province to anarchy.