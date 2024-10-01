BCCI awaits govt nod on India's participation in Champions Trophy in Pakistan

With the 2025 Champions Trophy approaching, a senior official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has addressed the uncertainty surrounding the Indian cricket team’s participation in Pakistan for the tournament.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla stated that the team's visit to Pakistan will depend on approval from the Indian government.

"No decision has been made yet," Shukla said while speaking to Indian media. "Our policy is to always seek government permission for international tours. It is ultimately up to the government to decide whether our team should visit a particular country."

He reiterated, "In this case as well, we will follow whatever decision the government makes."

Shukla’s comments come as Pakistan prepares to host the prestigious Champions Trophy in February next year, though India's participation remains uncertain. Notably, India last toured Pakistan in 2008, and the two nations have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13.

The upcoming Champions Trophy will feature eight top teams, including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, based on their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

All seven teams, except for India, have previously played in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains confident that India has no valid reason to abstain from participating in the tournament.

According to the PCB’s proposed schedule, three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore — will host the matches. If India participates, all of its games are expected to be held in Lahore.



