Big gains for Wareham, Kerr as ICC Women's t20I rankings updated ahead of T20 World Cup

Australia's all-rounder Georgia Wareham has made significant strides in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup. Wareham's stellar performance in the final match of Australia's three-game T20I series against New Zealand saw her move up in all three ranking categories.

The 25-year-old was named Player of the Match in Brisbane after scoring 26 runs off 16 balls and delivering a strong bowling spell of 2/21, helping Australia secure a five-wicket victory. Wareham's efforts saw her rise 11 spots to 101st in the T20I batting rankings, climb six spots to 14th among bowlers, and move up three places to 17th for all-rounders.

Australia's Beth Mooney remains at the top of the T20I batter rankings, while teammate Phoebe Litchfield moved up two places to 39th after contributing 77 runs across three innings against New Zealand.

New Zealand also had some positive news, despite losing the series 3-0 to Australia. All-rounder Melie Kerr moved up three places to be equal 14th among T20I batters, while Maddy Green climbed three spots to be equal 46th.

England's Sophie Ecclestone retains her position as the No.1 ranked bowler going into the Women's T20 World Cup, ahead of India's Deepti Sharma. Other notable movers include Eden Carson, who rose six places to 16th, and Australia's Sophie Molineux, who climbed 16 spots to 60th.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews continues to lead the T20I all-rounder rankings, while Australia's Ash Gardner made gains in second place after being named Player of the Series against New Zealand for her 51 runs and four wickets.