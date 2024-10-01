Bilawal Bhutto reiterates support for constitutional courts

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed his party’s backing for the establishment of constitutional courts on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Bilawal emphasized the importance of constitutional courts as provided by the Constitution. He urged legal professionals to accept these courts, stating, “If you don’t recognize the constitutional courts, you should reconsider your practice.”

He further explained, “After a 30-year struggle, we have resolved to form a constitutional court.” Bilawal clarified that his efforts for constitutional amendments were not aimed at any individual, including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. “While your concerns may be person-specific, mine are not,” he remarked.

Bilawal highlighted that Article 63(A) was originally drafted by the PPP, asserting that his party has a deeper understanding of its intent. He explained that the article’s primary objective was to prevent horse-trading, not to restrict the independence of parliamentary members.

The PPP leader also expressed concerns over the judicial system’s inefficiency, pointing out that every six months, a political issue arises while numerous cases remain unresolved.

“How can we ignore the backlog of pending cases while diverting attention to other matters?” Bilawal questioned, emphasizing the urgent need for a more effective judicial system.

On the topic of Article 63(A), he expressed frustration over delays in key verdicts, asking, “How can I be expected to wait until October 25 for a decision on such an important issue?”