Canada committed to work with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Canadian High Commissioner Scanlon yesterday said that her country was committed to helping build a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future. She was addressing a high-level strategic dialogue on “Strengthening Indigenous Communities: Em­powerment through Climate Action, Inclusion, and Gender Parity” here. The event was co-hosted by the High Commission of Canada and Serena Hotels. It brought together prominent speakers, including H. Leslie Scanlon, Canadian High Com­missioner to Pakistan; Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels and Chairman of the Aga Khan Rural Sup­port Programme (AKRSP); Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Minorities Affairs, Government of Punjab; and key leaders from civil society orga­nizations working to support the socio-economic inclusion and empowerment of local communities and marginalized groups in Pakistan.

The Canadian envoy said her country, at home and around the world, was working to advance reconciliation and promote engagement with In­digenous Peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.

She said this involves listening to, learning from, and working in partnership with First Nations, In­uit, and Métis peoples in Canada, as well as with lo­cal communities around the world, to address the unique challenges these communities face.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, High Commissioner Scanlon remarked, “On this day of Canada’s National Truth and Reconciliation, the dia­logue was an opportunity for us to amplify the voic­es of Indigenous and marginalized communities, as well as leaders, here in Pakistan. Canada is built on the ancestral lands of First Nations, Inuit, and Mé­tis peoples, and as we continue our reconciliation journey, we are committed to applying a reconcilia­tion lens across our diplomacy and global advocacy efforts. Whether it’s promoting socio-economic in­clusion, empowering youth, women, and girls in all their diversity, or supporting climate resilience for those on the frontlines of the climate crisis, we are committed to working with Pakistan to help build a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future.”

She added: “Today’s dialogue, with the partici­pation of Pakistani leaders who are working to support local communities, highlighted the impor­tance of collective policies, actions, and partner­ships to support local communities’ unique needs.”

Speaking at the event, Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, emphasized, “At Serena Hotels, we believe that sustainability is not just an agenda but a respon­sibility. By supporting Indigenous communities, we can amplify their voices and experiences in shaping policies and solutions for climate resilience.