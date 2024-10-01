Canada committed to work with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Canadian High Commissioner Scanlon yesterday said that her country was committed to helping build a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future. She was addressing a high-level strategic dialogue on “Strengthening Indigenous Communities: Empowerment through Climate Action, Inclusion, and Gender Parity” here. The event was co-hosted by the High Commission of Canada and Serena Hotels. It brought together prominent speakers, including H. Leslie Scanlon, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan; Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels and Chairman of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP); Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Minorities Affairs, Government of Punjab; and key leaders from civil society organizations working to support the socio-economic inclusion and empowerment of local communities and marginalized groups in Pakistan.
The Canadian envoy said her country, at home and around the world, was working to advance reconciliation and promote engagement with Indigenous Peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.
She said this involves listening to, learning from, and working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples in Canada, as well as with local communities around the world, to address the unique challenges these communities face.
Reflecting on the significance of the event, High Commissioner Scanlon remarked, “On this day of Canada’s National Truth and Reconciliation, the dialogue was an opportunity for us to amplify the voices of Indigenous and marginalized communities, as well as leaders, here in Pakistan. Canada is built on the ancestral lands of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, and as we continue our reconciliation journey, we are committed to applying a reconciliation lens across our diplomacy and global advocacy efforts. Whether it’s promoting socio-economic inclusion, empowering youth, women, and girls in all their diversity, or supporting climate resilience for those on the frontlines of the climate crisis, we are committed to working with Pakistan to help build a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future.”
She added: “Today’s dialogue, with the participation of Pakistani leaders who are working to support local communities, highlighted the importance of collective policies, actions, and partnerships to support local communities’ unique needs.”
Speaking at the event, Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, emphasized, “At Serena Hotels, we believe that sustainability is not just an agenda but a responsibility. By supporting Indigenous communities, we can amplify their voices and experiences in shaping policies and solutions for climate resilience.