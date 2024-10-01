Chairman Senate for expediting uplift work in south Punjab

MULTAN - Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani stressed the imperative need to accelerate development work in South Punjab. He said this while during a meeting with Additional Chief Secre­tary Fuad Hashim Rabbani at Circuit House, here on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Member of the National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gil­lani and former MPA Syed Mujtaba Gillani. Gilani stressed that thorough oversight of ongoing projects was es­sential to ensure timely completion.

“Winning public confidence hinges on efficient public service delivery and prompt resolution of pressing issues”, Gilani maintained. The Chairman Sen­ate further stated the need for perma­nent appointments in key institutions, urging that recommendations be for­warded to the Punjab Government.

Gillani also directed enhanced secu­rity arrangements at the region’s re­vered shrines, particularly Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh. He wished the removal of encroachments around the historic site to facilitate road expansion and improve traffic management. Reflect­ing on his tenure as Prime Minister, he recalled that plazas were constructed in Shaheen Market and Ghanta Ghar to relocate traders displaced by anti-encroachment measures. However, he added that the plan had not been fully implemented. The Chairman Senate also highlighted his role in securing a $10 million grant from the Italian government for the preservation and restoration of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and its ancient walls. He stated the de­lays in utilizing these funds and sug­gested for the project’s swift comple­tion. During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani provided a comprehensive briefing on ongoing projects and outlined new ini­tiatives in South Punjab, assuring the Chairman Senate of steady progress.