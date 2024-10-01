CJP clarifies reconstitution of Supreme Court bench

A newly reconstituted five-member bench, including Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, has commenced hearings on the Article 63-A revision case. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa clarified the process of reconstituting the bench at the outset of the proceedings.

Bar Association President Shahzad Shaukat and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Barrister Ali Zafar approached the rostrum as the hearing began, prompting CJP Isa to recount the events of the previous day. CJP Isa explained that Justice Munib Akhtar was requested to join the bench but declined, initially by letter and later by reiterating his position in a subsequent letter.

To address the vacancy, the CJP summoned the bench formation committee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to select a fifth judge. He suggested Justice Mansoor Ali Shah join, but Justice Shah also refused to participate in both the committee and the bench. Consequently, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was added to the bench to complete the larger panel without disturbing other benches.

CJP Isa emphasized that the court's procedures are transparent, stating, "Nothing happens behind closed doors." The reconstituted bench, led by Chief Justice Isa, now includes Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

As the proceedings began, Barrister Ali Zafar attempted to object, but the CJP directed him to return to his seat, assuring him that he would be heard later. The Chief Justice also noted that the minutes of the Practice and Procedure Committee’s meeting were released and uploaded on the 's website.

The bench is hearing a review petition filed by the Bar Association regarding the court’s May 17, 2022, ruling on the defection clause under Article 63-A.