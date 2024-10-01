Clearance agents at Torkham reject new customs clearing policy

Khyber - Clearance agents at Torkham rejected the new customs clearing policy on exports and demanded resumption of the previous clearing procedures at the crossing. However, they noted that imports and transit were exempted from the new policy.

Under the auspices of the All Torkham Custom Clearing Agents’ Association (ATCCAA), a protest rally was held at the Michni check post on Monday.

The protesters, carrying black flags, chanted slogans against the implementation of the new clearing rules, declaring it an anti-trading policy of the customs department.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman ATCCAA and former president of the association, Aimal Shinwari, along with others, stated that customs officials directed them to receive a gate-in certificate without prior scanning and weighing of the import-loaded vehicles. “If a contraband item is detected in the truck coming from across the border, who will be responsible?” they questioned.

They accused the concerned authorities of deliberately creating hurdles under the pretext of designating the Michni checkpoint as the gate-in point for the export terminal, which they claimed hindered exports. They urged the customs department to resume the previous procedures in the best interest of the clearing agents and to enhance exports to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

They threatened to boycott the clearing process at the Torkham Border until the previous procedure is restored.

According to a customs official in the enforcement section at Torkham, under the new policy, obtaining the gate-in certificate is mandatory before scanning and weighing export-loaded vehicles.

It is worth mentioning that in 2014-15, Pakistan’s export volume at Torkham was approximately $1.5 billion, which has since decreased to $969.04 million in 2023.