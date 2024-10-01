Commissioner calls for effective plans to control dengue spread

Peshawar - Commissioner of Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, on Monday directed all deputy commissioners to develop comprehensive action plans to control the potential spread of dengue in October due to decreasing temperatures.

Presiding over a meeting focused on dengue prevention in the five districts of Peshawar Division, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, District Mohmand, and Khyber District, he noted that with the further decrease in temperature expected in October, there is a concern about an increase in dengue cases.

He instructed all deputy commissioners to convene meetings in their respective districts with relevant stakeholders and to expedite measures to effectively address any dengue cases.

The commissioner also directed them to submit daily reports to the Commissioner Peshawar Division Office. He indicated that he would personally monitor and review all measures and the implementation of the action plan.

The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners, District Health Officers, representatives of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), local government officials, and administrative officers from other relevant institutions.

During the meeting, the Commissioner received a detailed briefing on the dengue situation in all five districts of Peshawar Division and the measures taken so far.