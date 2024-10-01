Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Constitutional package: PM to chair cabinet meeting today

Our Staff Reporter
October 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD  - An important meeting of the federal cabinet has been called on Tuesday (today) to discuss important legal and constitutional matters including a discussion on the possibility of filing sedition cases against some of the PTI leaders who reportedly delivered anti-state speeches during a PTI rally in the Sangjani area of Islamabad on September 8.

The cabinet will likely discuss and approve the filing of sedition cases against PTI leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who will is returning to Islamabad from London today morn­ing will preside over the cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if will take cabinet into confidence on his recent visit to the United States where he attended the 79th session of the UN general assembly. The prime minister will also take cabinet into confi­dence on progress made in talks between PMLN and other political parties on the proposed constitu­tional package.

Our Staff Reporter

