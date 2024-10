MULTAN - The district administration on Monday decided to conduct a crackdown against en­croachments on main roads of the city. Deputy Commis­sioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu stated this during a visit to Nishtar Road and hospital with CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar. He said Nishtar Road would be cleared from encroach­ments to facilitate people. The road structure would be improved to make it a ‘role model’ through adopting measures landscaping and tree-plantation, he added.