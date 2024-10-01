Deans of various UET Peshawar faculties appointed

Peshawar - In pursuance of the notification issued by the Higher Education Archives and Library Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the approval of the Governor/Chancellor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prof Dr Rizwan Mahmood has been appointed as Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering (MCI), Prof Dr Bashir Alam as Dean of the Faculty of Civil, Agricultural, and Mining Engineering (CAM), and Prof Dr Amjad Ali as Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences, and Humanities (AASH) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar for a period of three years or until their retirement.

Prof Dr Rizwan, Dean of MCI, completed his Master’s in Mechanical Engineering in 1994 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. He also earned his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from MIT in 1997 and became a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at UET Peshawar in 2008.

Prof Dr Bashir, Dean of CAM, earned his Master’s in Civil Engineering in 1996 from UET Peshawar. He completed his PhD in Civil Engineering from George Washington University, USA, in 2006 and became a Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at UET Peshawar in 2013.

Prof Dr Amjad Ali, Dean of AASH, completed his Master’s in Mathematics from the University of Peshawar in 1990 and earned his MS/MPhil in 2006 from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), Swabi. He completed his PhD in Mathematics from the Faculty of Engineering Sciences at GIKI in 2009 and became a Professor in the Department of Basic Sciences and Islamiat at UET Peshawar in 2013.