Dengue cases in Rawalpindi rise to 1,255

RAWALPINDI - During the last 24 hours, 84 more confirmed dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi, bringing the total to 1,255 patients this year. According to data released by the District Health Department, 174 patients are currently under treatment in allied hospitals of Rawalpindi. Dengue fatalities remain at five, with special attention given to seriously affected patients in the hospitals.

The report shows that the highest number of patients, 47, were reported from Pothohar Town and peri-urban areas. Fourteen cases were reported from Rawalpindi’s Cantt Board areas, three from Chaklala Cantt, and 13 patients from Municipal Corporation localities during the last 24 hours.

Additionally, the report reveals significant punitive actions against violations of dengue SOPs and larva detection. Since January 2024, the health authority has imposed fines totaling Rs.16,839,000 for these violations.