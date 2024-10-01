DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 set to kick off on October 6

The second edition of the DP World International League T20 Development Tournament is set to commence on Sunday, October 6, at the ICC Academy Oval 1.

This year, six teams will compete in an 18-match tournament played on a single-league basis. The teams were formed through a draft held last week, with each squad consisting of 15 players, including star national players from the UAE and participants from the .

This tournament provides a vital platform for the UAE's emerging cricket talent to showcase their skills and catch the attention of the six franchises ahead of the upcoming Season 3, scheduled for January-February 2025. The tournament squads were selected in a Player Selection Draft conducted at the Dubai International Stadium.

At the conclusion of the tournament, a subsequent round of the Player Selection Draft will be held. Each of the six franchises will finalize their UAE selections, which require a minimum of four players per squad, by choosing additional players for Season 3—two per team.

Notably, a total of 12 UAE players have been retained by teams in the Season 3 Retention Window, allowing for 12 additional players to be selected in the post-tournament draft.