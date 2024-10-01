Tuesday, October 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 set to kick off on October 6

DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 set to kick off on October 6
Azhar Khan
10:22 PM | October 01, 2024
Sports

The second edition of the DP World International League T20 Development Tournament is set to commence on Sunday, October 6, at the ICC Academy Oval 1. 

This year, six teams will compete in an 18-match tournament played on a single-league basis. The teams were formed through a draft held last week, with each squad consisting of 15 players, including star national players from the UAE and participants from the DP World ILT20.

This tournament provides a vital platform for the UAE's emerging cricket talent to showcase their skills and catch the attention of the six DP World ILT20 franchises ahead of the upcoming Season 3, scheduled for January-February 2025. The tournament squads were selected in a Player Selection Draft conducted at the Dubai International Stadium.

At the conclusion of the tournament, a subsequent round of the Player Selection Draft will be held. Each of the six DP World ILT20 franchises will finalize their UAE selections, which require a minimum of four players per squad, by choosing additional players for Season 3—two per team. 

Muchawaya's heroics lead Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers to Zim Afro T10 glory

Notably, a total of 12 UAE players have been retained by teams in the DP World ILT20 Season 3 Retention Window, allowing for 12 additional players to be selected in the post-tournament draft.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024