Dr Awais leads Bahawal Gymkhana to tennis glory, announces bigger event in November

LAHORE - The citizens of Bahawalpur had a proud moment as Ba­hawal Gymkhana claimed victories in the veteran sin­gles, veteran doubles, and open doubles categories, defeating the strong finalists from Khanpur in the Baha­walpur Division (Inter-Club) Tennis Championship 2024. Although Khanpur secured the win in the open singles category, Bahawal Gymkha­na’s dominant performance in the other matches high­lighted their strength and growing prominence in re­gional tennis.The event was organized under the leader­ship of Dr Awais A Nizami, who was recently re-elected as Secretary of Bahawal Gymkhana. A passionate ten­nis player and advocate for sports, Dr Nizami has played a pivotal role in elevating Ba­hawalpur’s standing in the tennis world. His commit­ment to the development of sports in South Punjab was evident in the successful or­ganization of this champion­ship, which showcased local talent. Dr Nizami expressed his gratitude to Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar, President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Associa­tion (PLTA), for his support in hosting the tournament at the prestigious Bahawal Gymkhana. Fazeel Asghar, though unable to attend the ceremony due to commit­ments in Lahore, announced that Bahawal Gymkhana would host an even larger event, the Inter-Divisional Tennis Championship, in No­vember this year. In a state­ment, he praised Dr Nizami’s efforts and emphasized the need for other city clubs to follow suit by sponsoring and supporting similar sports events, encouraging youth engagement in physical ac­tivities to promote a healthy lifestyle. In his absence, the guest of honor, Col (R) Asif Dar along with Brig (R) Mu­nir Dar, awarded trophies to the winners. A former Baha­walpur Divisional champion himself, Col Dar, who won the title in 1983, praised the talent and physical fitness of players from lesser-known tennis hubs such as Khanpur, Haroonabad, and Chishtian.