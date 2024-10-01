Dr Awais leads Bahawal Gymkhana to tennis glory, announces bigger event in November

LAHORE - The citizens of Bahawalpur had a proud moment as Bahawal Gymkhana claimed victories in the veteran singles, veteran doubles, and open doubles categories, defeating the strong finalists from Khanpur in the Bahawalpur Division (Inter-Club) Tennis Championship 2024. Although Khanpur secured the win in the open singles category, Bahawal Gymkhana’s dominant performance in the other matches highlighted their strength and growing prominence in regional tennis.The event was organized under the leadership of Dr Awais A Nizami, who was recently re-elected as Secretary of Bahawal Gymkhana. A passionate tennis player and advocate for sports, Dr Nizami has played a pivotal role in elevating Bahawalpur’s standing in the tennis world. His commitment to the development of sports in South Punjab was evident in the successful organization of this championship, which showcased local talent. Dr Nizami expressed his gratitude to Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar, President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), for his support in hosting the tournament at the prestigious Bahawal Gymkhana. Fazeel Asghar, though unable to attend the ceremony due to commitments in Lahore, announced that Bahawal Gymkhana would host an even larger event, the Inter-Divisional Tennis Championship, in November this year. In a statement, he praised Dr Nizami’s efforts and emphasized the need for other city clubs to follow suit by sponsoring and supporting similar sports events, encouraging youth engagement in physical activities to promote a healthy lifestyle. In his absence, the guest of honor, Col (R) Asif Dar along with Brig (R) Munir Dar, awarded trophies to the winners. A former Bahawalpur Divisional champion himself, Col Dar, who won the title in 1983, praised the talent and physical fitness of players from lesser-known tennis hubs such as Khanpur, Haroonabad, and Chishtian.