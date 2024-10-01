Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Pakistan for public addresses

Monitoring Report
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Eminent religious scholar and preacher Dr Zakir Naik was warmly received by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Syed Attaur Rehman, upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport on Monday.  According to the ministry spokesperson, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Shamshir Ali Mazari and Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood were also present to welcome Dr Naik.

During his visit, Dr Zakir Naik is scheduled to address public gatherings in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, as well as lead Friday prayers. He will also meet senior government officials and engage in various public events during his stay, which will continue until October 28, 2024.

Monitoring Report

