Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Eleven die in Iran of bootleg alcohol intoxication

October 01, 2024
TEHRAN  -  At least seven people died in Iran after consuming bootleg booze, state media said Monday, bringing the death toll from alcohol poisoning to 11 in two days. The latest deaths occurred in the northern province of Mazandaran and included six men and a woman, the official news agency IRNA reported, citing judicial authorities.

It had previously reported the deaths of two people from alcoholic poisoning in Mazandaran.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said 57 people suf­fering from “ethanol or methanol” intoxication had been hospitalised since Sunday in the north­ern province. IRNA later revised the number down to 53 people. On Sunday, the news agency said four people died of alcohol poisoning in neighbouring Gilan province after 20 were hospitalised follow­ing bootleg booze consumption.

