Fed secy directs to ensure best medical facilities to injured cops

ATTOCK - Federal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Daniyal Chaudhry has directed the district administration and health officers to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured police officers admitted to DHQ Hospital, Attock. He was accompanied by MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, MNA Malik Sohail Khan, DPO Attock Ghayas Gul Khan, Member Health Monitoring Malik Hameed Akbar, CEO Health Dr Asad Ismail, Medical Superintendent Dr Jawad Elahi, and Secretary Information PML-N Attock Mian Rashid Mushtaq.

Daniyal Chaudhry inquired about the health of the police officers who were injured during a PTI rally. On behalf of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the secretary presented bouquets and gifts to the injured officers and directed the relevant authorities to provide them with maximum healthcare and support.