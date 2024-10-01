Tuesday, October 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fed secy directs to ensure best medical facilities to injured cops

Our Staff Reporter
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Federal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Daniyal Chaudhry has directed the district administration and health officers to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured police officers admitted to DHQ Hospital, Attock. He was accompanied by MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, MNA Malik Sohail Khan, DPO Attock Ghayas Gul Khan, Member Health Monitoring Malik Hameed Akbar, CEO Health Dr Asad Ismail, Medical Superintendent Dr Jawad Elahi, and Secretary Information PML-N Attock Mian Rashid Mushtaq.

Daniyal Chaudhry inquired about the health of the police officers who were injured during a PTI rally. On behalf of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the secretary presented bouquets and gifts to the injured officers and directed the relevant authorities to provide them with maximum healthcare and support.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024