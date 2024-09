ISLAMABAD - In exercise of pow­ers conferred under Sec­tion 214A of the Ordinance 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to communi­cate that the date of filing of returns for the Tax Year (TY) 2024, for the persons who are required to file their re­turns by September 30th, 2024 is hereby extended upto October 14th, 2024 in view of the requests from various trade bod­ies, Tax Bar Associations and general public.