German consul general praises transformative impact of Thar coal project on Pakistan

KARACHI - Dr Rüdiger Lotz, German Consul General, recently visited Thar Coal Block II in Tharparkar dis­trict to observe the operations of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), the 660 MW EngroPowergen Thar Limited (EPTL) power plant, and the com­munity development programs led by the Thar Foundation, the CSR wing of Block II entities.

The visit showcased the op­erational success of the mine-mouth power plant, which supplies affordable electricity to the national grid, and high­lighted the Thar Foundation’s holistic approach to uplifting local communities through in­vestments in healthcare, educa­tion, women’s empowerment, and sustainable infrastructure.

During the visit, Dr. Lotz toured several Thar Founda­tion initiatives, gaining a deeper understanding of their positive impact on the local community. At the Thar Foundation School, he met with students and teach­ers, expressing his admiration for the quality of education provided. He also visited the Government Polytechnic Insti­tute (GPI) in Mithi, where he interacted with female students enrolled in the DAE(Diploma of Associate Engineering) mining program, which is supported by Thar Foundation scholarships. While there, he inaugurated a “Tailoring & Dressmaking” unit.

The consul general also visited mobile clinics and the Thar Foun­dation hospital, commending the healthcare services available to the local community. Additionally, he toured cultural heritage sites such as Gori Mandir and Marvi Well and participated in a tree plantation activity, recognising the efforts to make Thar green. At a Reverse Osmosis(RO) unit, he interacted with female opera­tors and distributed certificates to newly trained staff. At the mine site, Dr Lotz engaged with female dumper drivers, appreciating the initiative aimed at empowering local women in the workforce.

Reflecting on his visit, Dr Lotz said, “What I witnessed in Thar is truly remarkable, especially in terms of community develop­ment. The public-private part­nership here is creating real, lasting value for both the coun­try and its people.” Nadir Salar Qureshi, CEO of Engro Energy Limited, thanked the German consul general for his visit and emphasized the importance of international collaboration in showcasing the progress made in Thar. “The Thar Coal Block II projects are delivering afford­able and reliable electricity to the national grid, demonstrat­ing the power of public-private partnerships in fostering sus­tainable development. We are deeply grateful to the govern­ment of Sindh and our other partners for their continued support, by prioritising both energy security and the com­munity wellbeing, we are com­mitted to enable the prosperity of the nation” he stated.

Amir Iqbal, CEO of SECMC & Thar Foundation, echoed these sentiments, saying, “We are hon­oured to host Dr Lotz and look forward to welcoming more international diplomats to wit­ness the transformative impact Tharparkar is having on Paki­stan’s development.” He further emphasized the potential of col­laboration with global advanced economies like Germany, noting, “Such partnerships are crucial for transferring technical knowl­edge, skills development, and empowering local communi­ties, while enhancing Pakistan’s standing as a global partner in energy and economic progress.”