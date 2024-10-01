Ghost students, quality training issues discussed in NAVTTC meeting

KARACHI - A consultative meeting of the Nation­al Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET In­stitute under PM’s Youth Skill Devel­opment Programme, on Monday, dis­cussed the issues of ghost students, stipend to students for improving at­tendance, quality training and mea­sures to motivate them in pursuance of their education and training.

The meeting under the chairman­ship of NAVTTC Executive Director Muhammed Aamir Jan was held at the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Aamir Jan said that the prime min­ister had directed him for the inter­national certification specially in the fields of information technology, hos­pitality and trade. The federal govern­ment wanted to equip the workforce with modern skills. While stressing the need for ending taboos of voca­tional training, he said that the efforts were being made to this effect. Later, talking to media, the ED said that 56,000 students had been trained this year since January 2024. Replying to a question, he said that NAVTTC was working in 11 sectors including IT, ag­riculture, livestock, mining, banking, health, manufacturing, textile, etc.

Answering to another question on ghost students, he said that there was no ghost institute although ghost students were being moni­tored by the third party.