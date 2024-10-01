Governor praises PM for bold stance at unga on Muslim issues

Attock - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, during his address at the UN General Assembly, played the role of a true Muslim leader by boldly highlighting the brutalities against Muslims in Palestine, Gaza, and Indian-occupied Kashmir. He stated this while addressing a gathering in village Kot Chajji of Attock district after laying the foundation stone for a 9.6 km long carpet road, which will be completed at the cost of Rs 158 million.

The governor praised Premier Shehbaz Sharif and urged other Muslim leaders to follow his example. He emphasized the need for Islamic countries to unite and play their role. Sardar Saleem Haidar added that Pakistan cannot live in isolation and must continue advocating for the oppressed Muslim communities.

Discussing internal politics, the governor urged all political parties to work together for the country’s development, stressing the importance of utilizing the nation’s abundant resources effectively. He highlighted the government’s efforts to bring Jand tehsil of Attock district on par with developed areas, mentioning the ongoing formalities for establishing an Engineering University campus in Jand and the upcoming opening of a Dialysis Center at THQ Hospital in Pindigheb.

The governor also inaugurated a water supply scheme for village Uchhri, to be completed at a cost of Rs 3 million. He called on local leadership to unite for the district’s progress. Sardar Saleem Haidar reflected on his tenure as an MNA, noting that he provided gas facilities to 55 villages. He thanked President Asif Zardari for the opportunity to serve Punjab and expressed confidence that Bilawal Bhutto would become the next Prime Minister. He also stressed that vice-chancellors in Punjab’s universities would be appointed on merit.

Governor Haidar criticized politicians, stating they were responsible for the country’s current condition. Upon his arrival, the governor received a warm welcome.