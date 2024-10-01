Govt bumps up LPG price by Rs7.31 per kg for October

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Mon­day bumped up the price of liq­uefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs7.31 per kilogramme (2.99 percent) to Rs251.3 for October 2024. According to the notifica­tion issued by Oil and Gas Regu­latory Authority (Ogra), follow­ing the hike, price of the 11.8 kilogramme domestic cylinder will go up by Rs86.28, while rate of commercial cylinder of 45.4kg will go up by Rs331.96.

The price of 11.8-kilogramme domestic gas cylinder will go up from Rs2,879 in September to Rs2,965, while 45.4kg com­mercial cylinder will reach to Rs11,300 from the existing Rs10,968. The new prices will be effective from today (Oct 1, 2024). Interestingly, Ogra as a regulator has failed to ensure the enforcement of these prices of LPG and the product is al­ready being sold at over Rs320/kg, even in the capital city of Islamabad. As per notification from the OGRA, the cost of per kilogramme of LPG after the in­crease will be Rs251.3. Notably, for the month of September too, the government increased LPG prices by Rs7 per kilogram.

OGRA said: “The LPG produc­er price is linked with Saudi Ar­amco-CP and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to the previ­ous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 3.84 percent. The average dollar exchange rate has slightly decreased by 0.125 percent resulting in in­crease in LPG consumer price by Rs86.28/11.8kg cylinder (2.99%). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs7.31.” The regulator calculated the producer price of LPG, assum­ing a composition of 40 percent propane and 60 percent butane, to be Rs173,300 per tonne. This includes an excise duty of Rs85 per tonne but excludes the petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per tonne. The total cost for an 11.8-kilogramme cylinder is Rs2,045. Without an 18 percent general sales tax (GST), the pro­ducer price would have been Rs177,969 per tonne, leading to a cylinder price of Rs2,100. The GST on this amount would be Rs32,9034 per tonne or Rs378 per 11.8-kilogramme cylinder.

OGRA also determined the maximum producer price at Rs210,004 per tonne (including GST), or Rs2,478 per 11.8-ki­logram cylinder. Marketing, distribution, and transporta­tion margins have been set at Rs35,000 per tonne, with a mar­keting margin of Rs17,000, a distribution margin of Rs10,000, and a transportation margin of Rs8,000, resulting in a total mar­gin of Rs413 per cylinder. Con­sumers will also face an 18 per­cent GST of Rs6,300 per tonne or Rs74.34 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder on these margins. The maximum LPG consumer price will be Rs251,304 per tonne or Rs2,965 per 11.8-kilogram cylin­der. The maximum LPG price will be Rs251.3 per kilogramme.