Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Govt committed to create inclusive society that protects rights of elder persons: PM

Web Desk
4:36 PM | October 01, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government stands committed to creating an inclusive society that respects and protects the rights of elder persons.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of Older people, he said the government will continue to implement policies that enhance the quality of life of senior citizens, ensuring their access to healthcare, social services and their active participation in community life.

The Prime Minister said senior citizens are the true guides for younger generation to learn from their wisdom and invaluable experiences for creating a more resilient, tolerant and compassionate society. He said our vision is to empower elder members of the society so that they feel valued, their voices are heard and they continue to share their wisdom and insight.

