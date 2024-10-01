‘Govt committed to provide basic health facilities to masses’

RAWALPINDI - Nazia Ilyas Kayani, General Secretary of PML-N (PP-10), has reiterated the government’s commitment to providing basic health facilities for the people.

She emphasized that CM Maryam Nawaz has been actively addressing issues faced by the public to bring relief. Kayani announced that six basic and primary health units, including Rural Health Centers in Chauntra and Baga Sheikhan, would be made available. She added that funds for the renovation of these health centers had been released, and the units would soon be handed over to the concerned ministry for the work to begin.

Kayani also highlighted the government’s efforts in releasing funds for road rehabilitation and reconstruction in the area, noting that the tendering process had been completed and contractors instructed to commence work immediately.