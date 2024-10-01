Govt cuts petrol price by Rs2.07, diesel by Rs3.40 per litre

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Monday reduced the prices of petrol by Rs2.07 rupees per litre and high speed diesel by Rs3.40 per litre for next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the new price of petrol is Rs 247.03 per litre and diesel Rs246.29 per litre.

The price of Kerosene oil has also been reduced to Rs 3.57 per litre and light diesel by Rs 1.03 per litre.

The new prices will be applicable from midnight tonight.

On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, government has reduced the price of petrol by 28.57 rupees and diesel by 37.51 rupees during last two months. The fruits of the reduction of petroleum products are being transferred to the masses. Officials say the prime minister has been consistently focusing on providing relief to the people since the incumbent government came into power.