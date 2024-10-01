Govt transfers land for construction of model bazaars in 13 districts

LAHORE - In a significant move aimed at providing widespread public relief, the Punjab government has officially transferred land for the construction of new Model Bazaars across thirteen districts, including Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhalwal, Okara, Narowal, Chiniot, Khanewal, Chunian, Pattoki, Wazirabad, Sharaqpur, Jhelum, and Jaranwala. The chief minister has directed authorities to expedite all codal formalities, ensuring that the construction phase is initiated without delay. Model Bazaars have become a critical lifeline for millions, offering essential commodities at prices lower than government-notified rates, making them a vital resource for low- and middle-income families. Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, CEO of Model Bazaars, emphasized the urgency of the project during a recent interview, stating, “In line with the Chief Minister’s clear directions and under the leadership of Chairman Afzal Khokhar, we are moving swiftly. The estimates are finalized, and we will soon present the summary to the Cabinet for formal approval. Our goal is to ensure that construction starts well before Ramzan 2025, so the public can benefit from these facilities during the holy month.”

He went on to highlight the broader scope of Model Bazaars, which not only provide fruits and vegetables at reduced rates but also serve as comprehensive hubs where a wide range of daily-use items are available under one roof. “Model Bazaars are an excellent platform for entrepreneurs, particularly for women, who are given special packages as part of our Women Empowerment Initiative. We also have dedicated support for persons with disabilities and minority communities, ensuring inclusivity across all sectors.”

The construction of these Model Bazaars is part of a larger provincial initiative to enhance economic accessibility and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing entrepreneurs a low-cost business platform with necessary facilities. The upcoming bazaars will continue to promote sustainable, inclusive growth, while ensuring that the public has access to affordable, high-quality goods.

With construction plans underway, the new Model Bazaars are expected to be operational in time to provide much-needed relief to millions of households by Ramzan 2025. The expansion is set to strengthen the economic landscape, offering employment opportunities and fostering a more inclusive business environment throughout Punjab.