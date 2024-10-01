Green Pakistan turns country land of migratory birds

Peshawar - Renowned for its rich biodiversity, Pakistan is an important country for the conservation of wildlife and migratory birds, particularly its wetlands, which serve as vital breeding and resting grounds.

The expansion of forestry cover and wildlife habitats developed under the Green Pakistan initiative has made the country a home for wildlife and migratory birds, especially the houbara, which migrates in large numbers during the winter season.

Known as the land of the Markhor, Pakistan’s wetlands provide a complete breeding ground for migratory birds, mostly arriving from the Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Siberia. This is due to the increase in forestry cover, wildlife habitats, and the growth of jungles filled with an abundance of weeds, insects, and plants raised in all four provinces under the Green Pakistan Programme.

Located at the crossroads of bird migration, Pakistan’s wetlands, as well as its arid and semi-arid areas, attract an influx of migratory birds, including houbara, cranes, geese, and ducks, primarily from freezing Siberia, the CARs, and even Europe during the harsh winter season. This influx is a result of substantial enhancements in forest and wildlife habitats, according to Dr Muhammad Mumtaz Malik, former Chief of the Wildlife Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“These birds mostly arrive through the international migration route known as the Indus Flyway (IF), migrating from Siberia and the CARs while passing through the Karakoram, Hindukush, and Suleiman ranges along the Indus River into KP and then down to Sindh’s coastal areas,” said Dr. Mumtaz Malik in an interview.

He noted that the houbara population typically arrives in Pakistan between October and December due to limited food resources in the freezing CARs, returning to their native areas in March and April.

In addition to wetlands, the desert plains of Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan serve as winter habitats for houbara, ducks, geese, and cranes, where sufficient food is available for their natural breeding.

Houbara flocks primarily land in Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan in KP, as well as in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Cholistan in Punjab, Tharparkar in Sindh, and parts of Balochistan. They primarily feed on insects, wild fruits, small reptiles, and twigs.

Dr Mumtaz explained that the houbara is a very sensitive bird and does not use the same migration route again if it senses danger during its initial journey. He added that the bird can move quickly, taking only a few days to reach Pakistan.

“The timing of their travel is influenced by the weather, as the large birds must avoid harsh conditions and snowfall during their flights,” he added.

“The population travels in groups led by a chieftain; if they lose their leader, a deputy guides the group to their destination.”

The wildlife expert mentioned that houbara cannot endure severe cold and that Pakistan’s climate is ideally suited for them during winter for breeding. In the event that a houbara loses its mate, the endangered species takes three to five years to find a new one.

Dr Mumtaz pointed out that one of the reasons for the decline in houbara populations is sibling rivalry; the first chick to hatch often kills the others, and a houbara only lays two eggs in its lifetime.

He stated that artificial breeding is being carried out in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco under extremely controlled conditions, which is very expensive.

With migratory species, especially ducks, being hunted annually in range states, including Pakistan, the populations of some duck species, such as the white-eyed pochard, marbled teal, and garganey, have decreased.

He emphasized that short preservation videos on digital media could help create awareness among communities regarding the importance of conservation.

Cranes, due to their size, beauty, unique calls, and complex behavior, are also hunted and trapped during migration in substantial numbers, mostly due to the non-implementation of laws.

Dr. Mumtaz maintained that climate change has endangered approximately 90 different wildlife species, including the Siberian crane, white-backed vulture, long-billed vulture, red-headed vulture, saker and peregrine falcons, and hawksbill sea turtle.

Species such as Kashmir’s gray langur, the Indus dolphin, finback whale, Balochistan bear, musk deer, hog deer, pangolin, Egyptian vulture, green turtle, and narrow-headed turtle are also endangered due to climate change-induced weather patterns.

He further informed that Pakistan is home to around 786 wildlife species, including 186 reptiles and 173 mammals, with about 90 species categorized as endangered, vulnerable, or near extinction.

In response to a question about the role of NGOs in the preservation and protection of endangered species, including houbara, Dr Mumtaz noted that the enthusiasm of NGOs focused on conservation has declined over time.

Any campaign is likely to fail unless it enjoys the support of the community and civil society, highlighting the need for community involvement through financial and other incentives for the preservation and protection of all endangered migratory birds.

Gulzar Rehman, former Forest Conservator of KP, stated that the increasing forest cover has significantly boosted the frequency of migratory bird arrivals in Pakistan, especially in KP.

He mentioned that over 10 new forests, including Ghari Chandan in Peshawar, have been established in KP, providing breeding grounds for wildlife and migratory birds.

Under the Wildlife Biodiversity Act of 2015, approximately three new national parks—Nizampur Nowshera, Malakandi, and Kamalban Manshera—along with six conservancies at Mankyal and Kalam in Swat, Turchtor Koh in Chitral, Kumrat in Dir Upper, Dir Kohistan, and Kohisulaman in Dera Ismail Khan, six game reserves at Gujar Banar, Mandor in Swat, Dilan in Hangu, Haryan Kot in Malakand, Kamatmekhaillaki in Lakki Marwat, and Cheena Gul in Hangu, and four sites of special scientific interest (SSSI) at Bar Qalabaish Banar in Swat, Mangal Thana, Malaka e Maha Banar in Buner, and Minkyal in Haripur have been established.

As a result, the percentage of KP’s wildlife protected area increased from 10.22 percent prior to 2018 to 15.61 percent in 2022.

A substantial amount has been collected under the trophy hunting program, including the regulated hunting of Markhor and Ibex, in addition to partridge hunting and the issuance of wildlife licenses for hunting small animals under wildlife laws.

Moreover, under the KP Zoological Gardens and Bio-Safety Reserve Rules 2021, the fee for small arms shooting permits has increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

Ongoing awareness campaigns through digital media platforms are essential to discourage the hunting of migratory birds and wildlife, as well as to protect key resources for the benefit of future generations.